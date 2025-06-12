Real Estate

Iulius Group to invest EUR 28 mln in third Family Market project near Iași

12 June 2025

Iulius Group announced plans to develop a third proximity retail center under the Family Market brand in Tomești commune, Iași county, with an estimated investment of EUR 28 million. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with completion expected in the last quarter of 2026.

The new development will feature a leasable area of approximately 16,000 square meters, including a supermarket, local service providers, and food outlets. The project will also integrate a drive-thru restaurant and cafés alongside a 10,000-square-metre park. 

More than 450 dedicated parking spaces will be created as part of the investment, in addition to infrastructure improvements such as street widening, a new roundabout, and access roads.

This marks the third project in the Family Market concept launched three years ago, following earlier developments in Miroslava and the Bucium neighborhood of Iași. The centers are tailored to the needs of residents in fast-growing residential areas on the outskirts of the city.

Since 2023, the two operational Family Market centers have been managed through a 50-50 joint venture between Iulius Group and Romanian-American investment group W&E Assets. The developments aim to provide local communities with access to modern retail, services, and public amenities without the need to travel to the urban core.

Iulius Group, one of Romania’s leading real estate developers, is also known for larger-scale mixed-use projects such as Palas Iași and Iulius Town Timișoara. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iulius Group)

