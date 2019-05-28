Bucharest festival showcases Italian gastronomy, fashion

This year’s edition of the Italian Festival takes place until June 15 in several venues across Bucharest. The festival covers various events showcasing the Italian gastronomy, fashion, design and culture, among others.

A week dedicated to Italian gastronomy takes place in several Italian restaurants in Bucharest, as well as in Italian deli-shops. The public will receive various discounts and attend culinary demonstrations and tasting.

Similarly, during the week dedicated to Italian fashion, stores of Italian brands will have special offers.

The festival also brings trade events, like the Italian Beauty & Care Day, taking place on May 28.

The program of the event and the participating venues can be checked here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

