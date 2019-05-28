Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 12:20
Events
Bucharest festival showcases Italian gastronomy, fashion
28 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Italian Festival takes place until June 15 in several venues across Bucharest. The festival covers various events showcasing the Italian gastronomy, fashion, design and culture, among others.

A week dedicated to Italian gastronomy takes place in several Italian restaurants in Bucharest, as well as in Italian deli-shops. The public will receive various discounts and attend culinary demonstrations and tasting.

Similarly, during the week dedicated to Italian fashion, stores of Italian brands will have special offers.

The festival also brings trade events, like the Italian Beauty & Care Day, taking place on May 28.

The program of the event and the participating venues can be checked here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 12:20
Events
Bucharest festival showcases Italian gastronomy, fashion
28 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Italian Festival takes place until June 15 in several venues across Bucharest. The festival covers various events showcasing the Italian gastronomy, fashion, design and culture, among others.

A week dedicated to Italian gastronomy takes place in several Italian restaurants in Bucharest, as well as in Italian deli-shops. The public will receive various discounts and attend culinary demonstrations and tasting.

Similarly, during the week dedicated to Italian fashion, stores of Italian brands will have special offers.

The festival also brings trade events, like the Italian Beauty & Care Day, taking place on May 28.

The program of the event and the participating venues can be checked here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us