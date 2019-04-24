Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 09:18
Business
iSTYLE becomes sole Apple Premium Reseller in Romania
24 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

iSTYLE took over the iCentre store from Promenada Mall and thus became the only Apple partner in Romania with APR (Apple Premium Reseller) status, starting April 19, local Economica.net reported.

iSTYLE now manages ten stores in Bucharest and the main regional cities, totaling about 1,500 sqm of premium high-tech retail spaces served by over 50 consultants.

"By this transaction, we achieve two goals: firstly we become the unique Apple Premium Reseller in Romania, and secondly we continue the development and consolidation of the iSTYLE network whenever there is an opportunity in the market," said Valeriu Ion, general manager at iSTYLE Romania & Bulgaria.

For the current year, iSTYLE aims to open, in the second half of the year, a service center. It will streamline the diagnosis, troubleshooting, repair or replacement of products both during and outside the warranty period. When it comes to service, iSTYLE customers will benefit from additional benefits, such as a 25% rental fee for an iPhone for the period when their devices are in service.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / istyle.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:18
19 September 2018
Daily News
Media: Apple sets up company in Romania

American giant Apple has set up a company in Romania, which it controls directly through its subsidiary in Ireland - the...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 09:18
Business
iSTYLE becomes sole Apple Premium Reseller in Romania
24 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

iSTYLE took over the iCentre store from Promenada Mall and thus became the only Apple partner in Romania with APR (Apple Premium Reseller) status, starting April 19, local Economica.net reported.

iSTYLE now manages ten stores in Bucharest and the main regional cities, totaling about 1,500 sqm of premium high-tech retail spaces served by over 50 consultants.

"By this transaction, we achieve two goals: firstly we become the unique Apple Premium Reseller in Romania, and secondly we continue the development and consolidation of the iSTYLE network whenever there is an opportunity in the market," said Valeriu Ion, general manager at iSTYLE Romania & Bulgaria.

For the current year, iSTYLE aims to open, in the second half of the year, a service center. It will streamline the diagnosis, troubleshooting, repair or replacement of products both during and outside the warranty period. When it comes to service, iSTYLE customers will benefit from additional benefits, such as a 25% rental fee for an iPhone for the period when their devices are in service.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / istyle.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:18
19 September 2018
Daily News
Media: Apple sets up company in Romania

American giant Apple has set up a company in Romania, which it controls directly through its subsidiary in Ireland - the...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us