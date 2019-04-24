iSTYLE becomes sole Apple Premium Reseller in Romania

iSTYLE took over the iCentre store from Promenada Mall and thus became the only Apple partner in Romania with APR (Apple Premium Reseller) status, starting April 19, local Economica.net reported.

iSTYLE now manages ten stores in Bucharest and the main regional cities, totaling about 1,500 sqm of premium high-tech retail spaces served by over 50 consultants.

"By this transaction, we achieve two goals: firstly we become the unique Apple Premium Reseller in Romania, and secondly we continue the development and consolidation of the iSTYLE network whenever there is an opportunity in the market," said Valeriu Ion, general manager at iSTYLE Romania & Bulgaria.

For the current year, iSTYLE aims to open, in the second half of the year, a service center. It will streamline the diagnosis, troubleshooting, repair or replacement of products both during and outside the warranty period. When it comes to service, iSTYLE customers will benefit from additional benefits, such as a 25% rental fee for an iPhone for the period when their devices are in service.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / istyle.ro)