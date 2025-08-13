ISSA Resort opens in Turda. A flagship hospitality project in Romania, just minutes away from Turda Salt Mine

News from Companies

Just minutes away from Turda Salt Mine, ISSA Resort officially opened its doors on August 11, 2025, marking a milestone as one of Romania’s flagship hospitality projects.

This five-star retreat is an integral part of the 70-hectar ISSA Estate, where guests can indulge in exceptional equestrian, wine, culinary, sports, and leisure experiences. The estate encompasses its own vineyard and winery – ISSA La Salina, a premium equestrian center – ISSA Equines, fine dining restaurants, over 1,500 m² of indoor and outdoor event venues, and accommodation for more than 200 guests.

ISSA Resort features 75 elegant rooms and suites located within the main hotel and private villas, a fine dining restaurant with terrace, a pub and pool bar, padel and pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor pools, and a state-of-the-art spa soon to be inaugurated.

On the domain you will be albe to find Charm Grand Ballroom – one of the largest and most spectacular event halls in the country – equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a full-length intelligent chandelier, and accommodating up to 800 guests.

Built around a fully integrated equestrian center, the resort boasts an ultramodern indoor arena within the main building, surrounded by guest rooms and conference facilities, as well as an outdoor arena designed for equestrian shows and competitions with a capacity of over 700 spectators.

“Inspired by the refinement of our internationally acclaimed ISSA wines and the elegance of equestrian artistry, ISSA Resort is a realm of authentic luxury. We have created a place where the sophistication of high-end hospitality blends seamlessly with exceptional equestrian performances, refined gastronomy, and the breathtaking scenery of our vineyards, offering a sensory escape into the heart of nature,” declares Adina Calfa, CEO of ISSA Estate Group, the parent company of the resort.

At ISSA Resort, every room and suite is designed to turn the view into an integral part of the experience. Accommodations are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for personalized comfort: digital climate control, home theatre, Netflix access, a sensory pillow menu, and leather desk sets.

Located on the ground floor, NIDUS Restaurant presents an international menu alongside reimagined local specialties, crafted to pair perfectly with ISSA’s award-winning wines. ISSA Pub is the ideal spot to unwind after an equestrian performance or riding lesson, while traditional Transylvanian flavors await at ISSA Garden, nestled at the foot of the vineyard just minutes from the resort.

Gastronomic experiences are complemented by vineyard carriage rides, private wine tastings, picnics in the vineyard, and themed culinary events.

With its proximity to Turda Salt Mine and a complete infrastructure for teambuilding, sports, and wellness, the resort offers a highly attractive venue for the corporate market, both nationally and internationally.

A Grand Opening Following a Spectacular Preview

On the evening of August 6, 2025, nearly 600 guests attended a private launch event featuring live performances, a concert by the world-renowned trio Il Volo, singer Aura Șova, a premiere nocturnal equestrian show, and an awe-inspiring drone and light display above the vineyard.

About ISSA Estate

ISSA Estate brings together a portfolio of premium hospitality and real estate brands: ISSA Resort, ISSA Garden (formerly Sarea-n Bucate), ISSA Pavillion (Foișorul din Vie), ISSA Vineyard (Cortul de Evenimente din Vie), La Salina Winery, as well as a range of exclusive real estate facilities – each contributing to an ecosystem built on excellence, local authenticity, and innovation.

