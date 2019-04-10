Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:23
Business
Romania’s currency remarkably stable says central bank governor
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Considering the average exchange rate in 2018, Romania’s currency (RON) has weakened by about 3% against the euro, this year, while Hungary’s forint (HUF) depreciated by 8% and the Polish zloty (PLN) lost about 4-5%, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu argued in a press conference after the monetary board meeting on October 3, Economica.net reported.

He thus addressed the public debates about the imminent exchange rate correction in response (or as a solution) to the widening external deficits.

Isarescu stated that the local currency is stable and all the excessive reactions prompted by minor changes in the exchange rate have no grounds.

The market is functioning normally, he stressed. He also repeated that the currency weakening is not a solution to the widening trade deficit.

The currency weakening can simply not improve the external balance, he stated. For a genuine and sustainable improvement, a mix of monetary and fiscal measures are needed, accompanied by structural reforms, if possible, Isarescu said.

(Photo: Bnr.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:23
Business
Romania’s currency remarkably stable says central bank governor
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Considering the average exchange rate in 2018, Romania’s currency (RON) has weakened by about 3% against the euro, this year, while Hungary’s forint (HUF) depreciated by 8% and the Polish zloty (PLN) lost about 4-5%, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu argued in a press conference after the monetary board meeting on October 3, Economica.net reported.

He thus addressed the public debates about the imminent exchange rate correction in response (or as a solution) to the widening external deficits.

Isarescu stated that the local currency is stable and all the excessive reactions prompted by minor changes in the exchange rate have no grounds.

The market is functioning normally, he stressed. He also repeated that the currency weakening is not a solution to the widening trade deficit.

The currency weakening can simply not improve the external balance, he stated. For a genuine and sustainable improvement, a mix of monetary and fiscal measures are needed, accompanied by structural reforms, if possible, Isarescu said.

(Photo: Bnr.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40