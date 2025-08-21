Culture

International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes

21 August 2025

Netherlands-based photographer Ilona Schong has been named the People Photographer of the Year in the non-professional category at this year's International Photography Awards (IPA) for her series documenting life inside traditional Romanian homes.

In her series, titled Inside Romania, she captures Romanian villagers in their still-traditional households. "Welcomed with warmth and generosity, she witnessed moments of intimacy, prayer, and resilience that reflect a way of life on the edge of disappearance," a presentation of the awards reads.

"The encounter behind each photograph is still vivid in my mind, and I often left moved and overwhelmed with prayers for myself and my family. It was a truly emotional journey for me—and a life worth documenting, because it will soon disappear," Schong said.

Schong's work explores culture, identity, and lived human experience. Her Romanian series "reflects her commitment to documenting traditions at risk of fading, with a particular focus on the encounters and emotions that give photography its universal power."

The award is part of the 2025 IPA Category Winners announcement, with the competition's top two prizes, namely International Photographer of the Year (USD 10,000) and Discovery of the Year (USD 5,000), to be revealed at the IPA Gala on October 5 at the Benaki Museum in Athens.

"Jurying this contest offered a meaningful glimpse into the diversity of today's photographic voices. From seasoned professionals to emerging talents, I was struck by the authenticity, innovation, and dedication to craft," Patricia Lanza, IPA Jury Member, said.

The IPA conducts an annual competition for professional, non-professional, and student photographers. It is a sister-effort of the Lucie Foundation, a charitable foundation whose mission is to honor master photographers, discover and cultivate emerging talent, and promote the appreciation of photography worldwide.

The list of 2025 IPA winners is available here.

More photos in the Inside Romania series can be seen here.

(Photo: Ilona Schong, courtesy of IPA)

