Romanian former president Ion Iliescu suffering from lung cancer, doctors say

Representatives of the “Agrippa Ionescu” hospital in Bucharest confirmed on Monday, June 16, that former president Ion Iliescu has lung cancer. Earlier this month, former president Traian Băsescu also underwent a planned heart surgery at a hospital in Paris.

Iliescu, who is 95 and was president of Romania from 1989 until 1996 and from 2000 until 2004, oversaw the country’s early transition from communism to democracy.

Iliescu was admitted on Monday, June 9, to the “Agrippa Ionescu” Hospital with respiratory problems. He has been hospitalized for a week after undergoing an endobronchial procedure aimed at maintaining the upper airways, according to a statement issued by the medical unit.

“Following specialty evaluations, imaging, and histopathological analyses conducted so far, the multidisciplinary medical committee has determined without doubt that the pulmonary condition from which the patient suffers is of oncological nature,” the medical unit representatives stated, according to Digi24.

Doctors specify that Ion Iliescu’s general condition remains stable and that he remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit to receive necessary medical care. In April 2019, Ion Iliescu was operated on by doctors at the “C.C. Iliescu” Institute, his diagnosis being pericardial effusion, cardiac tamponade.

In recent years, the former president has not had any public appearances, but he has continued to send messages via his blog. His latest such message was on May 19, when he congratulated Nicușor Dan for being elected president. Earlier this year, the General Prosecutor’s Office announced that Iliescu, along with former prime minister Petre Roman, will stand trial over their involvement in the 1990 miners' riot (Mineriada) case.

Another former president of Romania, Traian Băsescu, aged 73, underwent heart surgery at a hospital in Paris this month.

According to medical sources cited by Euronews Romania, the intervention was not an emergency but was necessary due to issues with previously implanted stents. These are devices used to keep blood vessels open and prevent blockages that could lead to a heart attack.

This is the second major medical intervention for Traian Băsescu in less than two years. In 2024, the former president was hospitalized with a pulmonary virus and treated at the Central Military Emergency University Hospital “Dr. Carol Davila,” in the infectious diseases department. At that time, doctors recommended rest and medication. His condition improved rapidly, and the former president was discharged after a few days.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Liviu Florin Albei)