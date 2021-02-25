Romanian president promulgates abolition of lawmakers’ “special pensions”

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that abolishes the so-called "special pensions" previously paid from the state budget to the former lawmakers, starting from the moment they reached retirement age, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Romanian state was paying, before the promulgation, approximately RON 37 million (EUR 8 mln) for the "special pensions" of 870 former parliamentarians.

The joint sitting of the Parliament voted, on February 17, the Social Democrats (PSD) bill on eliminating special pensions for deputies and senators, after the commission rejected the two legislative initiatives of the ruling Liberals (PNL) and reformist platform USR-PLUS.

The abolition of special pensions was adopted with 357 votes in favor and none against.

(Photo: Jeanette Teare/ Dreamstime)

