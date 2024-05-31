Energy

Six investors planning PV panels or battery plants compete for EUR 200 mln grants in Romania

31 May 2024

A number of six bidders submitted projects to get grant financing under a EUR 200 million grant scheme operated by Romania and aimed at supporting the development of PV panels and power storage battery plants, Profit.ro reported. 

The scheme is financed by the National Resilience Facility (PNRR), and the projects should be completed by mid-2026. The factories should manufacture, assemble, or recycle PV panels or power storage batteries.

Out of the total budget, EUR 150 million is dedicated to supporting the development of PV panel plants, and the rest of EUR 50 million to factories for power storage batteries. 

The scheme aims to result in the development of battery production/assembly/recycling with a combined capacity of at least 2 GW/year, respectively a combined capacity of 200 MW/year for the manufacturing/assembly/recycling of PV panels.

(Photo source: Maksym Chub/Dreamstime.com)

