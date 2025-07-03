Justice

Eastern Romania: Investigations continue in case involving Romanian IDs for Russians, Ukrainians

03 July 2025

Another 93 searches were carried out at public institutions and private residences on Thursday, July 3, in the case of illegally-obtained Romanian identity documents for citizens of former USSR countries. Earlier this week, Romanian police completed 206 searches in the same case.

Prosecutors claim that between 2023–2024, over 1,700 individuals born in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, or other former USSR member states fictitiously established their domicile within the jurisdiction of a population records service in Suceava County.

The network included officials from the population records service and a town hall, according to investigators.

“Specifically, the beneficiaries obtained ID cards establishing their domicile at properties belonging to Romanian citizens who were not the rightful holders of those spaces (such as unsuitable or abandoned buildings), or without the owners' consent, by falsely drafting declarations of acceptance of residence and, implicitly, without being present before the population records service official,” the prosecutors stated. 

On Wednesday, July 2, two public officials were taken into custody in this case, while two others were placed under house arrest.

One of those who fraudulently received a Romanian ID card in Săveni is Stanislav Carpiuc, a 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with three arson attacks at the house and car of British prime minister Keir Starmer.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

