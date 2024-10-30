Francesco Giovane: The unique blend of technical expertise and adaptability makes Romania critical to Endava’s operations

Business Views

Francesco Giovane, Country Manager of Endava Romania, offers a glimpse into his journey from a Senior Software Developer to managing a team of over 3,000 employees and into the deep transformation that the tech sector is now experiencing with the rise of AI.

With 12 of experience at Endava, Francesco Giovane has been directly involved in the rapid growth of its Romanian branch, which now represents over a third of the company’s global workforce. With over a decade of hands-on experience in enterprise-level software development, his global experience spans the UK, India, the US, Canada, and Greece, making him a key figure in Endava’s ongoing success.

Francesco Giovane joined Endava in September 2012 as a Senior Software Developer, leading a team of seven members in the Bucharest office. Showing an ability to redesign organizational structures, streamline processes, and invest in strategic partnerships and talent development, he was promoted to Head of Development in 2017 and Bucharest Site Manager in 2022, taking the role of Country Manager of Endava Romania one year later.

In 2023, Endava Romania reported its highest results since launch, with a turnover of RON 1.35 bln (EUR 270 mln) and a net profit of RON 184 mln (EUR 37 mln).

But, beyond the financials, Endava Romania’s strongest asset is its team of over 3,000 people involved in the digital transformation of companies worldwide.

“Romania is critical to Endava’s operations, not just because of our workforce but due to the unique blend of technical expertise and adaptability found here,” Francesco Giovane says, highlighting the strategic importance of the country in Endava’s global footprint.

At the heart of Endava Romania’s growth is its commitment to digital innovation. Giovane highlights how technologies like AI, automation, and data analytics enable the company to deliver cutting-edge solutions for industries as diverse as healthcare, finance, and automotive. By modernizing core systems and designing agile, data-driven architectures, Endava helps its clients prepare for an AI-powered future while minimizing operational risks—a strategy Giovane describes as essential for “unlocking new digital opportunities.”

However, innovation isn’t just about technology; it’s about creating sustainable, responsible solutions that meet today’s demands for environmental and social impact. “Clients want tech that supports their sustainability goals,” Francesco Giovane explains, underscoring Endava’s drive to embed ethical practices into every solution.

His leadership philosophy combines deep technical expertise with a focus on people and purpose, fostering a culture of continuous learning and genuine connection. “Behind every innovation, there are people—clients, colleagues, and communities,” he reflects, a reminder that the company’s most significant achievements are built on collaboration and a shared vision for the future of tech.

Read the full interview below:

Endava Romania currently stands for over a third of the group’s international workforce. Why is Romania such an important location for Endava Group?

Francesco Giovane: Romania plays a crucial role in Endava’s global operations, not only due to the size of its workforce but also because of the high level of technical and linguistic expertise available here.

The country’s good educational system, particularly in IT and engineering, consistently produces highly skilled professionals. As an EU member, Romania offers stability, security, and a strategic geographic location, enabling us to efficiently serve European and global clients.

Our mindset also plays a critical role in driving this success, fostering innovation, adaptability, and continuous improvement. In the rapidly evolving tech landscape, maintaining a forward-thinking and growth-oriented approach ensures that we stay ahead of challenges while seizing new opportunities.

Software development is a sector where a skilled workforce is essential for success. What is Endava’s perspective, and which trends are most important to you?

Francesco Giovane: In Romania’s highly competitive IT sector, attracting and retaining skilled developers has been a priority for Endava. We’ve focused on creating an environment that supports both personal and professional growth, offering continuous learning opportunities. Our training programs have been essential in building a pipeline of new talent, while our commitment to career development and a strong work culture has helped us retain experienced professionals. The local IT labor market remains dynamic, with high demand for talent, but our focus on development and innovation has positioned us as an employer of choice.

What kind of technologies & skills is Endava looking at in the upcoming period?

Francesco Giovane: In the upcoming period, Endava is focused on expanding our expertise in digital acceleration technologies, helping our clients modernize their core systems to prepare for the next major digital shift, particularly in AI. As part of this, we are seeking professionals with expertise in key areas such as cloud-native solutions, automation, advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, and DevOps. By equipping our clients with modern, future-ready systems, we ensure they stay competitive and fully capable of leveraging emerging technologies like AI and machine learning as they evolve.

Core modernization starts with capturing data accurately and implementing composable architectures for rapid deployment. Understanding the underlying workflows and business logic is essential for transparency and flexibility, reducing risks. Data-driven modernization enhances system clarity and efficiency, allowing ongoing analysis - critical during acquisitions for quick access to important data. A phased approach further mitigates risks: starting with cloud migration or rewriting architecture, followed by integrating AI, helps ensure a smooth and comprehensive transformation journey.

Additionally, we're investing in customer engagement platforms, API ecosystems, and enterprise applications to deliver seamless, personalized digital experiences.

Furthermore, sustainability and ethical technology are becoming more integrated into our approach, aligning with the increasing demand for responsible tech. As we continue to develop these solutions, we're building teams equipped with the right mix of technical, strategic, and ethical expertise to keep pace with the evolving market. This holistic focus not only enhances our offerings but also ensures that we contribute to creating long-term value for our clients and society.

Endava is also one of Romania’s biggest exporters (of services) today. How much of the company’s turnover comes from international clients, and which are your biggest geographical markets?

Francesco Giovane: As a public company, we adhere to strict regulations regarding the disclosure of client specifics. However, we are proud to work with leading global companies across a diverse range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail. Most of our turnover is generated from international clients, with our largest markets being North America and Western Europe. Many of our clients not only return for additional projects but also highly recommend Endava, which is a testament to the trust we’ve built through consistently delivering innovative, high-quality solutions. Our global footprint enables us to provide tailored digital transformation services across the world, positioning us as a trusted partner in our clients' digital journeys. By focusing on long-term relationships and excellence in execution, we ensure that we remain at the forefront of their business transformations.

What type of services do you provide and for what industries? Can you give us some examples of large-scale projects to which Endava Romania contributed in recent years?

Francesco Giovane: Endava provides a wide range of services, from digital acceleration and agile software development to automation, data and AI solutions, and IT consulting. We support industries such as automotive, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail. In Romania, we’ve contributed to several large-scale projects, including developing digital platforms for major financial institutions, optimizing supply chain systems in the automotive industry, and implementing cloud solutions for global healthcare providers. Our focus is on driving innovation and helping clients navigate complex digital transformations.

Which are the biggest changes that you see in the tech sector today and how are they impacting your operations?

Francesco Giovane: The tech sector is undergoing some of the most significant transformations we’ve seen in years, with advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity playing key roles. One of the biggest changes we’re experiencing is the rapid adoption of AI-driven solutions, which are transforming everything. This shift toward automation is increasing efficiency but also requiring teams to continually upskill to stay ahead.

Decades of cross-industry collaboration, listening to our clients, and analyzing real-world problem domains have shaped a truly unique approach. Core modernization is not the end goal but the foundation for unlocking AI’s full potential and preparing for future opportunities. By providing full access to your data and transparency across systems, modernization enables AI to drive true transformation. What once felt risky - opening up core systems - now brings more predictable outcomes, reducing uncertainty and empowering confident decisions. This flexible approach allows businesses to embrace future technologies and capitalize on the digital shift.

At the same time, businesses are now looking beyond just digital solutions—they want technology that supports environmental and social responsibility. At Endava, these changes are impacting our operations as we integrate sustainable practices into how we deliver services. We are aligning with the needs of our clients to build greener solutions, reduce carbon footprints, and ensure that our technologies help create a positive societal impact.

You’ve had an amazing professional journey within Endava Romania, where you started in 2012 as a Senior Software Developer. How is your experience different today when you manage a company of over 3,000 employees?

Francesco Giovane: In Endava, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to change roles, and it has been a transformative experience. Shifting from one position to another has not only allowed me to broaden my skill set but has also given me a deeper understanding of how different parts of the organization work together.

I’ve been fortunate to work with diverse teams, lead different projects, and face a range of challenges, each of which has contributed to my growth.

This journey has also taught me that no matter the role, the core principles remain the same: the need to stay close to people, collaborate effectively, and remain true to your values. Each new position has strengthened my belief that success in IT is not just about mastering technology but about building meaningful connections and contributing authentically to the team and company.

Human connections and relationships are still the driving force behind every successful venture. In IT, where we often focus on data, systems, and automation, it’s easy to forget that behind every project or innovation, there are people - clients, colleagues, and communities. Authenticity, empathy, and the ability to communicate effectively with others are just as important as technical skills.

You have also witnessed firsthand the change of generations in the software sector. How are the Romanian junior programmers born after 2000 compared with those in previous generations?

Francesco Giovane: While each generation faces unique challenges in the workplace, there is a common thread that ties them together - the need for continuous learning and an open mind. Whether you're talking about those who entered the workforce decades ago or the current generation, the demand for adaptability has always been present.

New skills, emerging industries, and innovative ways of working require the same flexibility and willingness to learn as ever before.

Yet, the fundamental principle remains the same, today’s generation has the advantage of more accessible information and greater mobility in their careers.

Both generations, past and present, understand that success in one’s career isn't about mastering a single skill set or sticking to a fixed mindset, but rather embracing change and seeking opportunities for growth. In that sense, the core experience of navigating the working world hasn’t changed—it’s always about being open to new ideas and ready to evolve.

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for Endava Romania.