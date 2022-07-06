Business

Price of intermediary goods in Romania up 34% YoY in May

06 July 2022
The industrial, or factory-gate, prices in Romania have increased by 56.6% in May compared to the same month last year (YoY), driven up by the rising energy prices, according to the statistics office INS.

The average price of electricity, gas and steam increased by 136% YoY, and the price of energy, in general, rose by 130% YoY.

The prices of intermediary goods - a good proxi for the overall inflationary developments because of its lower volatility and for illustrating the pass-through of energy prices to end-user (consumer) prices - increased by 34% YoY or by 48% compared to two years ago in May 2020. This will maintain significant inflationary pressures over the coming quarters.

The consumer goods’ prices have increased at comparatively slower rates that are still in the double-digit area: by 18% for durable goods and 15% for non-durable goods.

INS will announce the June consumer inflation figure, expected above 15%, on July 12.

Headline inflation rose to 14.5% in May, up from 13.8% in April, the statistics office INS announced. It will not drop in the single-digit area until mid-2023, the National bank of Romania (BNR) believes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

1

