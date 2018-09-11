German group borrows from OTP to buy residential project in Iasi

German group Interdoga has borrowed EUR 5 million from OTP Bank, the local subsidiary of Hungarian group OTP, for purchasing the Green Park residential project in Iasi.

Interdoga will use the loan to buy 181 completed apartments in the project. The German group will also use its own resources to renovate the facades of the buildings in the complex, to refurbish the green spaces and to continue the project’s development by building new blocks.

The Green Park residential project in Iasi spans on an area of about 4 hectares. It currently includes over 750 apartments and will be expanded.

[email protected]

(photo source: Iasigreenpark.ro)