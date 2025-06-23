InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest announces the appointment of Chef Michael Passarelli to the JORJ restaurant team

News from Companies

InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is pleased to announce that Chef Michael Passarelli has joined the team as Chef de Cuisine at JORJ, the hotel's iconic dining venue, recently reopened following a comprehensive renovation totalling EUR 3.2 million.

With a career spanning over 20 years in top restaurants across Romania, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, Michael Passarelli brings a creative and cosmopolitan vision to JORJ's gastronomic offer. His approach is grounded in the fusion of high-quality local and international ingredients, innovative cooking techniques and sustainable practices, such as zero-waste and circular kitchen concepts.

"We are delighted to welcome Chef Michael Passarelli to our team. His presence reinforces our commitment to providing authentic yet innovative gastronomic experiences for our guests from Romania and around the world," said Nicolaas Houwert, General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace.

Chef Passarelli aims to infuse the JORJ menu with a fresh perspective, preserving the essence of Mediterranean flavours while reinterpreting them in a contemporary style, emphasizing sustainability and seasonality. His new signature menu is set to be officially launched this autumn, alongside special menus that JORJ Restaurant will offer during the George Enescu International Festival.

*This is a Press release.