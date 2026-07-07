Broker InterCapital to offer Hungarian investors exposure to Romanian BET index

InterCapital Securities, part of InterCapital Group, the largest broker and market maker in Croatia and Slovenia and a remote member of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has joined the Budapest Stock Exchange and will list its ETF offering in Hungary.

The development will allow Hungarian investors to access the Romanian capital market through the InterCapital BET-TRN UCITS ETF, tracking the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s flagship index, and the InterCapital EUR Romania Govt Bond 5-10yr UCITS ETF, providing exposure to Romanian euro-denominated government bonds.

“Joining the Budapest Stock Exchange represents another important milestone in our strategy of connecting capital markets across Central and Southeast Europe. By listing our ETF platform in Hungary, we are making regional investment opportunities more accessible to local investors, while at the same time increasing the international visibility of markets such as Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, and Poland,” stated Krešo Vugrinčić, Chairman of the Management Board at InterCapital ETF.

The Budapest listing of Romania-focused ETFs is subject to the completion of the necessary regulatory and exchange procedures. The move is expected to further increase the visibility and accessibility of Romanian capital market products to international institutional and retail investors, supporting broader regional participation in Romania’s equity and government bond markets.

The expansion into Hungary comes as InterCapital ETF has surpassed EUR 200 million in assets under management, marking another significant milestone in the development of the regional ETF platform.

Approximately EUR 50 million of these assets are invested in the company’s Romanian-focused ETFs, InterCapital BET-TRN UCITS ETF and the InterCapital EUR Romania Govt Bond 5–10yr UCITS ETF.

InterCapital Securities is already a member of the Zagreb, Ljubljana, and Bucharest Stock Exchanges, and with its admission to the Budapest Stock Exchange becomes the first Croatian investment firm to join the Hungarian exchange.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)