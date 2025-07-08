Business

Interamerican enters Romanian insurance market with digital brand Anytime

08 July 2025

Interamerican, a leading insurer in Greece and Cyprus and part of the Dutch financial group Achmea, announced the official launch of its digital-first insurance brand, Anytime, in Romania. The move marks a key step in Achmea’s strategy to expand its digital presence across Europe, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern markets.

Anytime enters the Romanian market with RCA (compulsory motor third-party liability) insurance as its first offering and plans to gradually introduce CASCO and other insurance products.

“Anytime’s entry into Romania reflects Interamerican’s broader vision to grow as a regional leader in digital insurance,” said Yiannis Kantoros, CEO of Interamerican Group. “We are expanding into markets where digital maturity, customer expectations, and market potential create the ideal conditions for scalable innovation. This is a strategic step forward in our long-term ambition to deliver smarter and more accessible insurance solutions across Southeast Europe.”

The Romanian branch operates under the Freedom of Establishment framework, with a local team and strategic partnerships ensuring consistent service delivery.

Anytime is the leading digital insurance brand of Interamerican, a member of the Dutch Insurance group Achmea, with a market share of over 45% in both Greece and Cyprus.

With EUR 495 million in gross written premiums, Interamerican stands as a leading insurance provider in Greece and a key subsidiary of the Achmea Group.

With EUR 24.8 billion in gross written premiums, Achmea ranks among the largest insurance providers in the Netherlands. The group maintains a strong presence across several European markets through its companies in Greece, Germany, Türkiye, Slovakia, and more.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

