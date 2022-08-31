Insolvencies up 11% in Romania in the first seven months of 2022

The number of Romanian companies and individual enterprises (PFA) that filed for insolvency in the first seven months of 2022 was 11.14% higher than the similar period of last year, according to official statistics. In total, 3,932 insolvencies were registered in the period in question.

As many as 663 were filed by PFAs and firms in Bucharest. The capital registered 0,9% fewer insolvencies than last year, according to data compiled by the National Trade Register Office and cited by B1tv.ro.

The counties with the most insolvencies were Bihor (335, a 34.54% increase), Cluj (284, a 6.89% decrease), and Timiş (185, a 6.3% increase). Those with the fewest insolvencies were Gorj (15), Harghita (18), and Covasna (18).

Depending on the fields of activity of the companies and the respective PFAs, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale trade, retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, constructions, and manufacturing.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)