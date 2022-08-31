Business

Insolvencies up 11% in Romania in the first seven months of 2022

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of Romanian companies and individual enterprises (PFA) that filed for insolvency in the first seven months of 2022 was 11.14% higher than the similar period of last year, according to official statistics. In total, 3,932 insolvencies were registered in the period in question.

As many as 663 were filed by PFAs and firms in Bucharest. The capital registered 0,9% fewer insolvencies than last year, according to data compiled by the National Trade Register Office and cited by B1tv.ro.

The counties with the most insolvencies were Bihor (335, a 34.54% increase), Cluj (284, a 6.89% decrease), and Timiş (185, a 6.3% increase). Those with the fewest insolvencies were Gorj (15), Harghita (18), and Covasna (18).

Depending on the fields of activity of the companies and the respective PFAs, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale trade, retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, constructions, and manufacturing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Insolvencies up 11% in Romania in the first seven months of 2022

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of Romanian companies and individual enterprises (PFA) that filed for insolvency in the first seven months of 2022 was 11.14% higher than the similar period of last year, according to official statistics. In total, 3,932 insolvencies were registered in the period in question.

As many as 663 were filed by PFAs and firms in Bucharest. The capital registered 0,9% fewer insolvencies than last year, according to data compiled by the National Trade Register Office and cited by B1tv.ro.

The counties with the most insolvencies were Bihor (335, a 34.54% increase), Cluj (284, a 6.89% decrease), and Timiş (185, a 6.3% increase). Those with the fewest insolvencies were Gorj (15), Harghita (18), and Covasna (18).

Depending on the fields of activity of the companies and the respective PFAs, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale trade, retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, constructions, and manufacturing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM