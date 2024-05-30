INNOSHIP Partners with Dr Max Group to streamline shipping operations across five countries

News from Companies

Innoship, part of the Alsendo Group and a leading tech-enabled SaaS delivery management solution, is announcing a new strategic partnership with Dr Max Group, the leading pharmacy chain in Central Europe. This collaboration signifies a landmark in retail and technology, aligning with the objectives of both companies to enhance efficiency and customer experience in the delivery process.

Streamlining Operations with Innovative Solutions

The collaboration between Innoship and Dr. Max introduces significant benefits tailored to enhance Dr. Max's logistics and customer service operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Italy.

Innoship's partnership with Dr. Max marks a strategic alignment with several critical tender criteria, showcasing Innoship's capability to deliver an advanced and comprehensive solution tailored to Dr. Max's requirements. Central to their collaboration is providing a unified solution that seamlessly integrates across five markets, ensuring consistency and efficiency in Dr Max's expansive operations.

Meeting and Exceeding Key Criteria

"The decision to partner with Innoship was driven by the need by our stringent criteria, focusing on a unified solution for all markets, real-time tracking, rapid carrier implementation, and additional value-adding features.”, added Dr Max's representative.

Main advantages of the project:

Streamlined Carrier Integration eliminates the need for additional carrier development. It reduces the onboarding time for new carriers from the usual six months to a mere 2-3 weeks without the necessity for extensive IT implementation.

Broadens the spectrum of Delivery Options, including home delivery, lockers, PUDOs, and international cargo, all accessible through a user-friendly experience.

Optimised carrier allocation, allowing the best carrier selection based on specific criteria, ensuring efficiency at group and local levels. Centralised order tracking facilitates enhanced oversight for customer service teams, boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction.

A unified performance dashboard offers real-time reporting and insights into carrier performance. Making real-time adjustments to carrier parameters, such as cost and performance, gives unparalleled flexibility and control.

Automated invoice accuracy checks are included to reduce manual workload, and the efficient allocation of human resources, saved from IT implementations, can now be directed to other essential projects.

Innoship's commitment to these benefits suggests a strategic partnership approach, focusing on functionalities that enhance its clients' service quality and engagement.

Quotes from Innoship and Alsendo

"Dan Ungureanu, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development at Innoship, commented, "Dr Max’s partnership is a milestone for us at Innoship and Alsendo Group. It underlines our capability to deliver tailored, efficient, and technologically advanced solutions to major players in the retail sector. Our platform’s flexibility and wide range of services will empower Dr Max Group to scale their operations effectively across multiple markets."

About Innoship

Innoship, a part of Alsendo Group, is an advanced delivery management platform that empowers retailers to improve the customer experience by optimising the delivery process. The platform offers a broad range of last-mile delivery options for retail and e-commerce businesses, making advanced technology accessible to retailers of all sizes. Innoship’s solutions allow for efficient management of courier contracts, automation of deliveries, and a better shopping experience for customers, all while minimising shipping costs.

About Alsendo

Alsendo, backed by ESG transformation specialist investor Abris Capital Partners, is a leader in logistics and technological solutions for businesses. With a focus on shipping process efficiency and the highest service standards, Alsendo utilises cutting-edge technology solutions. The Alsendo Group portfolio includes a wide range of shipping platforms and enterprise technology solutions across Central and Eastern European markets. Alsendo's mission encompasses providing comprehensive shipping and after-sales services across all B2B segments, leveraging carrier management, e-commerce platform integrations, and SaaS-based shipping solutions.

About Dr Max

Dr. Max Group is one of Europe's strongest players in pharmacy management, with over 3,000 physical outlets and over 20,000 employees. Dr. Max is known for its wide selection of quality products at affordable prices, all while putting people and clients first. Dr. Max’s commitment extends to expert pharmacists and in-store health and beauty services, ensuring customers' well-being. Dr. Max also operates as an online pharmacy, offering convenient access to over 30,000 products with rapid and progressive delivery methods.

*This is a Press release.