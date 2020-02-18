Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 08:22
Business
ING improves its forecast for Romania’s GDP growth
18 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Bank has significantly improved its forecast for the growth of the Romanian economy in 2020, from 2.7% to 3.6%, after the flash estimate for the last quarter of last year (Q4 2019) surpassed expectations.

The annual growth rate for Romania’s economy was estimated at 4.3% in Q4 and 4.1% for the whole year 2019, according to the preliminary data published by the statistics office INS last Friday, February 14.

The 4.3% growth in the last quarter of 2019 was significantly above the 2.7% estimate of ING Bank. “After all, last year was not that bad for the Romanian economy.

The twin deficits continued to deepen, as anticipated, but the economy grew to a greater extent than anticipated,” admitted Valentin Tătaru, economist ING Bank Romania.

ING has revised its forecast for 2020 in line with the latest official estimates.

The bank projected an economic advance of 3.6% this year, compared to an increase of only 2.7% previously envisaged.

Similarly, the European Commission has increased its estimation regarding the growth of the Romanian economy this year, to 3.8% (from 3.6% last fall), but it warned of the risks to the growth generated by the expansionary fiscal policies.

Separately, ING said that it expects Romania’s National Bank (BNR) to maintain the monetary policy rate at 2.5% throughout 2020.

The bank also expects a budget deficit of 3.7% of GDP this year, not far from the official target of 3.6% of GDP.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 08:22
Business
ING improves its forecast for Romania’s GDP growth
18 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Bank has significantly improved its forecast for the growth of the Romanian economy in 2020, from 2.7% to 3.6%, after the flash estimate for the last quarter of last year (Q4 2019) surpassed expectations.

The annual growth rate for Romania’s economy was estimated at 4.3% in Q4 and 4.1% for the whole year 2019, according to the preliminary data published by the statistics office INS last Friday, February 14.

The 4.3% growth in the last quarter of 2019 was significantly above the 2.7% estimate of ING Bank. “After all, last year was not that bad for the Romanian economy.

The twin deficits continued to deepen, as anticipated, but the economy grew to a greater extent than anticipated,” admitted Valentin Tătaru, economist ING Bank Romania.

ING has revised its forecast for 2020 in line with the latest official estimates.

The bank projected an economic advance of 3.6% this year, compared to an increase of only 2.7% previously envisaged.

Similarly, the European Commission has increased its estimation regarding the growth of the Romanian economy this year, to 3.8% (from 3.6% last fall), but it warned of the risks to the growth generated by the expansionary fiscal policies.

Separately, ING said that it expects Romania’s National Bank (BNR) to maintain the monetary policy rate at 2.5% throughout 2020.

The bank also expects a budget deficit of 3.7% of GDP this year, not far from the official target of 3.6% of GDP.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land
13 February 2020
Politics
Romanian MEP in FT opinion: EU money that flows into Eastern Europe is not charity
12 February 2020
Social
Anti-immigrant protest continues in Romanian village

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40