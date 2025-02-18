Business

ING Bank Romania reports strong growth in 2024

18 February 2025

ING Bank Romania added 100,000 new clients in 2024 and grew its loan portfolio by 18%, as total revenues increased 13% year-over-year to RON 3.8 billion (EUR 765 mln), the bank announced on Monday, February 17. Total assets climbed 9% to RON 78 billion (EUR 15.7 bln), supported by rising customer deposits and strong credit demand. 

Despite a new turnover tax impacting financial institutions, ING maintained stable profitability, reporting a gross profit of RON 1.83 billion (EUR 368 million), in line with the previous year. 

CEO Mihaela Bîtu said the bank achieved “solid commercial and financial results” while navigating new fiscal policies. 

ING Bank paid more than RON 465 million (EUR 93 mln) in corporate and turnover taxes for 2024. 

“We continued to invest in innovation, security, and digital solutions, maintaining stable profitability while adapting to fiscal changes,” Bîtu said. 

Deposits rose 11% to exceed RON 70 billion (EUR 14 bln), further strengthening the bank’s financial position. The gross loans went up 18% to RON 45 bln. 

ING said it provided EUR 382 mln in green mortgages for energy-efficient homes and EUR 1.5 bln in sustainable corporate financing last year.

(Photo source: Andreistanescu/Dreamstime.com)

