Infosan, the only private ophthalmopediatric hospital in Romania, received category II accreditation by ANMCS

Infosan, the only private ophthalmopediatric hospital in Romania, has been accredited by the National Authority for Quality Management in Health (ANMCS) with Category II, “Accredited with recommendations,” the highest standard achieved so far by healthcare facilities in our country. This accreditation confirms the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, the quality of medical care, and continuous innovation in the field of ophthalmology.

The accreditation was granted following a rigorous evaluation process, which analyzed 1103 performance indicators, with Infosan achieving a total score of 83.89%. The results demonstrate the hospital’s compliance with the strict standards imposed by ANMCS and confirm the hospital’s contribution to raising medical standards in Romania.

“At Infosan, every procedure is designed to minimize risks and maximize positive outcomes. Our entire strategy is centered around the patient, and we use all our resources to ensure quality medical services at international standards. The Category II accreditation represents a validation of our constant efforts to provide the best medical services and motivates us to continue to surpass ourselves and invest in state-of-the-art technologies that help us raise standards and performance at the same time,” stated Rareș Ciubotaru, Executive Director of Infosan Hospital.

The report issued by ANMCS certifies that the hospital did not require a Compliance Plan, highlighting Infosan's commitment to meeting quality standards.

Romania currently has 6 accreditation categories for healthcare facilities, ranging from Category I (accredited) to Category VI (non-accredited).

To date, no healthcare facility in the country is classified in Accreditation Category I.

As of October 17, 2019, all hospitals in Romania are required to display their accreditation category both at the entrance and on their websites, in accordance with current legislation.

Infosan continuously invests in advanced technologies to ensure accurate diagnosis and effective treatments. The hospital uses state-of-the-art equipment, allowing minimally invasive surgical interventions and superior patient results.

The company has consistently developed and has managed to become a reference hospital in ophthalmopediatrics, which succeeds in providing personalized services and focusing on the specific needs of its patients.

Infosan aims to expand the range of services offered and invest in new technologies to continue to improve the quality of patient care.

About Infosan

Infosan is currently the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania. Infosan has the mission to eliminate preventable blindness and visual impairment through empathy, competence, and personalized care for each patient, enriching their lives. The company was founded in 2002 by two doctors in the form of a practice, in 2006 it became a clinic, and in 2015 it acquired the status of a hospital.

Infosan has a team of 35 medical staff and a treatment capacity of 3000 outpatients per month and 300 patients per month in day hospitalization. It offers diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children, such as the management of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, retinopathy of prematurity, but also in adults – cataracts, strabismus, retinal diseases, glaucoma, etc. In the 23 years of activity, more than 80,000 unique patients have crossed the threshold. Infosan ended 2024 with a turnover of 5 million euros.

