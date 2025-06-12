Inflation in Romania rises to 5.5% in May 2025, up from 4.9% in April and March

The annual inflation rate in Romania in May 2025 compared to May 2024 was 5.5%, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The figure in April 2025 compared to April 2024 was 4.9%, the same level as in March.

Data also reveals that the average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (June 2024 – May 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (June 2023 – May 2024) was 5.0%.

Food goods prices increased by 6.53%, non-food goods by 4%, and services registered the highest increases: +7.09%.

For food items, the largest price increases over the course of a year were recorded for fresh fruit (+18.8%), fruit and fruit preserves (+17.8%), vegetables and vegetable preserves (+14.43%), and oil (+9.1%).

For non-food goods, more significant price increases were recorded for thermal energy (+13.63%), knitwear (+7.33%), books, newspapers, magazines (+7.2%), and gas (+7.12%).

As for services, hygiene and cosmetic services increased by 14.16%, water, sewage, and sanitation services by 11.81%, other industrial-type services by 11.77%, car, electronics, photo works by 10.58%, and medical care services by 10.06%.

In May, Romania’s central bank revised upward its inflation forecast to 5.1% at the end of the second quarter citing the planned lifting of the energy price capping mechanism at the end of June 2025 and higher core inflation contributions. BNR also maintained that inflation will fall to 4.6% by the end of the year and 3.4% at the end of 2026.

