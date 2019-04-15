Romania’s industry posts modest recovery in February

Romania’s industrial output increased by 1% in January-February compared to the same period last year, after the industrial growth strengthened to 1.9% year-on-year in February from a revised 0.1% annual growth in January.

The manufacturing industry accelerated to more consistent 3% growth in February and 1.3% in the first two months.

The fast-growing sector of transport means production, mainly the two car plants controlled by Renault and Ford, confirmed the positive trend and posted 9.4% stronger output in January-February, followed by the electric equipment production sector (+7.1%). But the fastest-growing segment was that of non-metal mineral products (construction materials, glass) that surged by 13.7% in the first two months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

In the light industry area (textile, clothing, leather processing), the output declined by double-digit rates in the first two months of the year. Such labor-intensive sectors are visibly shrinking as they can hardly compete under the circumstances of higher wages broadly expected by the local workforce.

