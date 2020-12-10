14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania

How best to keep up to date with the many media stories every day and don't miss important articles dedicated to Romania? For readers who alternate between reading daily, to several times a week, just once a week and even those who want to read just once a month.

Throughout the years, our readers have been asking for more newsletters - we publish a lot of articles daily on Romania Insider, and for many readers, newsletters are a way of making sure they don’t miss anything important in their area of interest. While we started ten years ago with just one newsletter - which we still send today, our Daily Digest - over the years, we added many more themed newsletters. We now send 14 newsletters dedicated to Romania - and we keep adding selected ones to the list. The majority of these newsletters lead to content we publish on Romania Insider.



Here’s a short overview to help you choose how often you want to be up to speed with Romania.



Romania Insider Daily Digest. This is our original newsletter and still among our most popular to date. It contains our selection of Romania Insider stories we think you should read. We send it every morning, 8 AM Romania time. Here’s an example of this newsletter, which is sent for free to anyone interested.

You can sign up for any of our free newsletters at the bottom of this article.



Romania Daily Press Review. This newsletter is an overview of main topics in business, politics & society in Romania, selected from relevant and trustworthy Romanian media, with brief summaries in English and a link to the Romanian source. Readers love it because it has the essentials and it is brief, you don’t need to click any links in it to get the whole story. It’s a streamlined newsletter we send every morning at 6.15 AM (Romania time) - example here.

It is currently available to Romania Insider members on the Ultra plan and through a company subscription. To become a member and help us fund our work in the process, check your contribution options here.



Romania Weekly Press Review. More like a weekly magazine than a newsletter, this is a powerful way to get up to speed with what happened in Romania during the week, in business, politics and society. Similarly to the daily press review reports, in this newsletter we include brief summaries in English, and use reliable Romanian media as sources of information. The report is delivered via email with all relevant headlines, and includes a pdf with all stories. We send this newsletter every Friday noon (Romania time) - it’s perfect to browse during the weekend when doing catch up on topics - check out a fresh issue here. This newsletter is available to Romania Insider members on the Supporter and Ultra plans, as well as through a company subscription. If you want to read this newsletter, check the membership options here.

Positive News Romania is our weekly dose of positive stories from Romania. This newsletter was born in spring 2020, during the Covid pandemic, as a way to counterbalance the mostly - negative content that was out there. We send it to everyone who signs up for it, and you can read it every Friday morning. Here's an example of this newsletter.

Romania Insider Cooking is a fresh newsletter that will go live in October 2020. Inspiration for cooking Romanian recipes from chefs and foodies from all over the world. You can sign up for this newsletter for free here; we send it every Friday so you can plan and enjoy your cooking during the weekend. Do you have a Romanian recipe, have you adapted one or just love to cook a Romanian dish? Share the recipe with us at [email protected] and we can include it in the newsletter for the whole world to read.

Every two weeks, we send updates from the human resources field, including latest changes that affect employees and employers, news with an impact on HR, as well as a who’s who section with latest career changes on a management level and job offers, in our HR & Careers newsletter. This newsletter is available for everyone - a recent issue is here. To sign up for it, check at the form at the bottom of this article.

Our Real Estate newsletter comes in addition to our dedicated real estate news and real estate classifieds sections on Romania Insider. Every two weeks, we include the hottest and latest stories in Romanian real estate, in this free to receive newsletter (recent issue here). Go to at the bottom of the article to sign up.

For readers interested in lighter yet relevant stories, our monthly Life & Travel newsletter covers it: inspiration to discover Romania, with travel hints & tips, culture, traditions. You can check a recent issue here.



The latest addition to our free newsletters is a monthly one on Startups, which we'll start sending in October 2020. The startup scene is hot in Romania, with stories about new startups, funding or ventures published quite frequently. You can already sign up for this newsletter at the bottom of this article.

Politics is always a hot topic for our readers, so we’ve put together an overview of monthly politics news from Romania, with main stories and implications. To check a recent issue of this newsletter, go here.

This newsletter is sent to members of Romania Insider who chose to contribute through the Supporter and Ultra plans. If you want to receive this newsletter as well, you can become a member here.

There are plenty of stories on investments, acquisitions, mergers, funding for the Romanian market, so our monthly Mergers & Acquisitions newsletter brings you up to speed with all these. It’s a powerful instrument for investors, but also a good way for anybody to do market prospecting - follow the money (here's an example of a recent issue). This newsletter too is available to Romania Insider members on the Supporter and Ultra plans.

For readers who don’t have a lot of time to follow the news, or want to make sure they understand the big picture, we send the Monthly Wrap Up newsletter, which includes an overview of the main stories that shaped Romania during the covered month. In a minimalist design, it has insights and comments from our editor in chief, as well as links to relevant stories for further research, as you can see here.

We launched it in the summer of 2020 and it has already received a lot of praise for its usefulness. This newsletter is sent to all Romania Insider members, and you can receive it starting from a contribution of 3 euros/month (together with other benefits, such as reading Romania Insider without any banner ads).

The Capital Markets newsletter is one of our latest additions - launched in September 2020, it has relevant stories for those interested in investments in Romanian listed companies, as well as latest changes in Romanian stocks (check the first issue here). This is a member-only newsletter (Ultra plan), but with the support of Bitcoin Romania as main supporter of this newsletter, we’ve made it available starting October 2020, for a limited period for free to anyone interested. You can choose to receive this newsletter together with all our other free newsletters at the bottom of this article.

There’s not a lot of content in English out there about Romanian agriculture and we’re here to change it. Not only do we publish it on our website, but we also have a dedicated Agriculture newsletter, freshly launched (Sept. 2020 - check the first issue here), which is sent monthly to all Romania Insider members.

By curating & selecting relevant stories for our themed newsletter, we bring additional value to readers. We chose to offer all our website content free of charge to readers from anywhere in the world, together with half of our newsletters, while offering some newsletters only to our members, as a thank you for their generous contribution to the future of Romania Insider.



If you want to help us continue our work - including providing free newsletters to everyone - and receive our members-only newsletters, you can contribute starting from as little as 3 euros/month - and you can cancel anytime. Go here for membership options.



If you want to sign up for any of our free newsletters, you can do so directly in the form below.



(photo source: © Alexey Novikov | Dreamstime.com)