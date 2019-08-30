IMF to conduct its operations in Romania from regional Warsaw office

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a press release that its operations in Romania will be coordinated from Warsaw, by the head of the IMF Representation in Poland, Nadeem Ilahi.

The last head of operations in Bucharest, Alejandro Hajdenberg, has finished his term and returns to Washington.

Following the IMF decision, from September 1, Romania and Bulgaria will be coordinated by the Office of the Regional Representation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Central and Eastern Europe, with its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland.

Nadeem Ilahi, currently head of the Warsaw office, will coordinate the offices in Bucharest and Sofia, which remain open.

In the past, Nadeem Ilahi (Pakistan) was Head of Mission for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Montenegro, and also worked in Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Azerbaijan. Prior to joining the IMF in 2000, Nadeem Ilahi held positions in higher education at McGill University in Canada and Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan. He holds a bachelor's and doctorate from the University of California.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

