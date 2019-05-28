Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 08:17
Business
IMF mission arrives in Bucharest to evaluate country’s economy
28 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by deputy division chief Jaewoo Lee, will be in Bucharest from May 27 to June 7 for assessing country’s macroeconomic developments under the annual Article IV Consultations carried with each member country.

“On Monday, an IMF team led by Jaewoo Lee began a two-week visit to Bucharest to conduct the annual review of the Romanian economy, known as Article IV Consultation. The team will discuss economic developments and policies with the Romanian authorities. Meetings will be held with officials from the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and other government agencies, as well as representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organizations,” said IMF resident representative in Romania and Bulgaria, Alejandro Hajdenberg.

The mission will release a statement and will hold a press conference at the end of the visit, on June 7.

Currently, Romania does not have a financing agreement with the IMF, but the financial institution annually assesses the evolution of the Romanian economy, based on Article IV consultations.

IMF has revised its estimate for the growth of the Romanian economy this year down to 3.1% from 3.4% last October, according to the latest World Economic Outlook published on April 9. The IMF also revised upward the current account deficit projections for Romania to 5.2% of GDP, from 3.4% projected last autumn. For 2020, the IMF forecasts Romania’s current account deficit at 4.8% of GDP.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 08:17
Business
IMF mission arrives in Bucharest to evaluate country’s economy
28 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by deputy division chief Jaewoo Lee, will be in Bucharest from May 27 to June 7 for assessing country’s macroeconomic developments under the annual Article IV Consultations carried with each member country.

“On Monday, an IMF team led by Jaewoo Lee began a two-week visit to Bucharest to conduct the annual review of the Romanian economy, known as Article IV Consultation. The team will discuss economic developments and policies with the Romanian authorities. Meetings will be held with officials from the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and other government agencies, as well as representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organizations,” said IMF resident representative in Romania and Bulgaria, Alejandro Hajdenberg.

The mission will release a statement and will hold a press conference at the end of the visit, on June 7.

Currently, Romania does not have a financing agreement with the IMF, but the financial institution annually assesses the evolution of the Romanian economy, based on Article IV consultations.

IMF has revised its estimate for the growth of the Romanian economy this year down to 3.1% from 3.4% last October, according to the latest World Economic Outlook published on April 9. The IMF also revised upward the current account deficit projections for Romania to 5.2% of GDP, from 3.4% projected last autumn. For 2020, the IMF forecasts Romania’s current account deficit at 4.8% of GDP.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us