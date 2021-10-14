Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011.

 

Business

Insurance company Generali Romania appoints new COO

14 October 2021
Ileana Damian has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Generali Romania starting October 13. She also joined the insurance company's Board of Directors.

Ileana Damian is a specialist with over 16 years of experience in Generali Romania. In her new role, she will coordinate IT, back-office, procurement and facility management activities.

Before this new role, Damian has coordinated the company's Back Office Operations Department.

A graduate of the Faculty of General Economics within the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Ileana Damian joined the Generali team in 2005. Her training continued with technical and management specialization programs within the Generali Group.

Generali Romania's top management team consists of Adrian Marin - Chief Executive Officer and president of the Board of Directors, Bogdan Bichineț – Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board, Daniela Pene – Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Board, Aleš Tausche – Chief Insurance Officer and member of the Board, and Ileana Damian - Chief Operations Officer and member of the Board.

Generali Romania, part of the Italian group Generali, is one of the top 10 local insurers in terms of the total volume of gross premiums written in 2020.

(Photo source: the company)

