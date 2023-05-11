IKEA opens third store in Romania in June

Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer IKEA announced the opening date for its third store in Romania and the first outside Bucharest. Located close to Timisoara, western Romania, the new unit is set to open its doors on June 8.

"This will be the most sustainable IKEA store in Southeast Europe (IKEA SEE) both in terms of construction standards and business operations," the company said in the press release.

The new IKEA store, in which the company invested over EUR 60 million, covers 26,000 square meters and will offer 8,300 home design products.

"We are very happy to announce that the IKEA Timisoara store is ready to welcome its first customers on June 8," said Nicoletta Muscinelli, Market Manager, IKEA Timisoara.

Construction works at the third IKEA store in Romania kicked off in November 2021.

The Swedish retailer currently has two stores in Romania, both in Bucharest. The first one opened in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, in 2007. The second one, in the city's Theodor Pallady area, became operational in 2019.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IKEA Romania)