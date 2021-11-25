Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/25/2021 - 15:06
Business

IKEA kicks off works at its third store in Romania

25 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer IKEA announced on Thursday, November 25, that it started building its third store in Romania. The new unit is located in Dumbravita, close to Timisoara, in the western part of the country.

The Swedish retailer will invest approximately EUR 60 million in the new store of around 26,000 square meters. The project also includes 780 parking spaces. About 250 employees will join the IKEA Timisoara team.

“Romania is one of our main development markets, and this expansion came naturally given the success we had with the two stores in Bucharest. We chose Timisoara because we want to bring what we call the IKEA inspiration and way of life closer to the western part of the country, with the support of local authorities and all necessary internal resources,” said Ekaterina Egorova, CEO, IKEA South-East Europe.

According to Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz, the new IKEA store could open in about a year.

IKEA currently has two stores in Romania, both in Bucharest. The first one opened in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, in 2007. The second one, in the city’s Theodor Pallady area, became operational in 2019.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 08:31
24 November 2021
Business
IKEA considers developing smaller-sized stores in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/25/2021 - 15:06
Business

IKEA kicks off works at its third store in Romania

25 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer IKEA announced on Thursday, November 25, that it started building its third store in Romania. The new unit is located in Dumbravita, close to Timisoara, in the western part of the country.

The Swedish retailer will invest approximately EUR 60 million in the new store of around 26,000 square meters. The project also includes 780 parking spaces. About 250 employees will join the IKEA Timisoara team.

“Romania is one of our main development markets, and this expansion came naturally given the success we had with the two stores in Bucharest. We chose Timisoara because we want to bring what we call the IKEA inspiration and way of life closer to the western part of the country, with the support of local authorities and all necessary internal resources,” said Ekaterina Egorova, CEO, IKEA South-East Europe.

According to Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz, the new IKEA store could open in about a year.

IKEA currently has two stores in Romania, both in Bucharest. The first one opened in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, in 2007. The second one, in the city’s Theodor Pallady area, became operational in 2019.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 08:31
24 November 2021
Business
IKEA considers developing smaller-sized stores in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest