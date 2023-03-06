IKEA’s wages prompt disappointment in Romania

After it prompted a broad assortment of reactions ranging from sarcasm to rage, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA reportedly had to reconsider the idea of paying net wages of RON 2,000 (EUR 400) for entry-level positions (most of the posts, actually) at its future third store in Romania, located in the western part of the country at Timisoara.

“The salaries offered by IKEA are determined based on a thorough study, which includes an evaluation process of the market in the respective area,” IKEA explains in a statement quoted by local Adevarul.

The minimum net wage in Romania is indeed RON 1,900 (EUR 380) per month, while the average net wage is more than double (over EUR 800).

After being suggested to rather sell online from other locations, the company said it offers RON 3,000, including meal vouchers (up to RON 660) and free transportation.

