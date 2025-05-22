Business

IKEA opens first Plan and Order Point in Bucharest

22 May 2025

Furniture retailer IKEA announced the opening of its first Plan and Order Point in Bucharest. Located in Orhideea area, it is the second such location in Romania, following the launch in the seaside city of Constanța last year.

The Plan and Order Point offers customers assistance in planning various areas of their homes and ordering furniture and accessories for their projects, with focus on kitchen and bedroom.

Located within Business Garden Bucharest, developed and operated by Vastint Romania, the IKEA Orhideea Plan and Order Point offers a showroom that spans over 350 sqm. The studio includes a dedicated planning area, complemented by a  home furnishing solutions area, and a display area totaling 1400 items.

According to the company, all standard IKEA services are available at the new Plan and Order Point, including planning, interior design, delivery, measurements, kitchen installation, and furniture assembly.

IKEA currently has two stores in Bucharest and one in Timisoara, a Plan and Order Point in Constanța, and five Pick-up Points across the country in Brașov, Iași, Cluj, Oradea, and Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

