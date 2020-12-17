More than 100 books by Romanian authors to be translated next year

A total of 119 works by Romanian authors will be translated and promoted internationally in 2021 with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the institution announced.

The number is almost double that of previous years, ICR said.

Ana Blandiana, Gabriela Adameşteanu, Matei Vişniec, Tatiana Ţîbuleac, and Aura Christi are among the writers who will have their work translated.

All the editorial projects will be rolled out through the Translation and Publication Support Program (TPS) and Publishing Romania programs of the ICR Book Center.

The TPS - Translation and Publication Support Program, which offers financing to foreign publishers to translate Romanian authors, was launched in 2016. It aims to facilitate foreign audiences' access to Romanian works and support Romanian authors on the international market. TPS supports both fiction and non-fiction works in literature, the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

(Photo: Pixabay)

