Culture

Romanian Cultural Institute in London offers free Romanian classes online

01 October 2020
The Romanian Cultural Institute in London is offering another free module of Romanian language classes. The courses, for both adults and children, are held online.

The course is taught in both Romanian and English. It covers the four skills of speaking, listening, reading, and writing, and a balance between communicative activities, structure practice, and grammar.

Both new and previous participants can enroll. The available modules are designed for children aged 5 to 12 years old, adults with little or no prior knowledge of Romanian, and adults with pre-intermediate/intermediate levels of Romanian. 

More than 500 people signed up for the first module of the online Romanian language classes, which ran between May and July, ICR London said.

Those interested can enroll until October 4. Further details here.

(Photo: Edgars Sermulis/ Dreamstime)

