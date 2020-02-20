Romanian tableware producer wants local use of Sussex Royal brand

A tableware producer from Sibiu, a city in central Romania, has filed a request with the State Office for Trademarks and Inventions (OSIM) for the exclusive use on the country’s territory of the Sussex Royal brand, Profit.ro reported.

The Romanian company that wants the local use of the brand is Icos Trading, a manufacturer of cutlery, dishware, kitchen and home items. It plans to be able to use the brand for several products and services.

The brand is associated with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan. Last year, they filed a request to trademark the Sussex Royal brand, used on the couple’s Instagram account and website, for their charitable foundation.

Their use of the Sussex Royal brand is under review after their decision to step down from their royal duties, The Independent reported. In January, a statement from Buckingham Palace said the couple “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family.” It also said the use of the word “royal” needed to be reviewed.

(Photo: Raluca Tudor | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]