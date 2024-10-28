Iconic building in downtown Bucharest to be reinforced

The ARO – Patria building in downtown Bucharest will be reinforced with non-reimbursable national funds, according to mayor Nicusor Dan.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration has approved four projects submitted by the Bucharest City Hall through the Municipal Administration for Seismic Risk Building Consolidation to reinforce, this time around, three residential buildings and one historic monument.

The properties that will be reinforced are located at Gheorghe Magheru Boulevard (ARO – Patria Building), the Hristo Botev Boulevard, Filitti street, and Dr. Joseph Lister street.

Built in 1935, the ARO – Patria building is an iconic example of modern architecture from the interwar period and features a revolutionary structure for a cinema at that time. The building hosted the famous Cinema Patria during the communist regime.

The ARO - Patria building was also the first modernist building in the capital, designed by architect Horia Creangă.

Bucharest local authorities have approved 67 buildings for non-reimbursable funding from national sources, of which 63 are residential buildings and 4 are public buildings. The total investment value is approximately RON 2.15 billion (EUR 432 million).

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)