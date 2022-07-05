Environment

Iaşi plans revamp of city’s oldest park

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, has signed the contract for the feasibility study for the works to revamp Copou Garden, the oldest park in the city.

The alleys will be redone, the urban furniture upgraded, the statues restored, and the pavilion reconstructed, among others, in a project estimated to cost RON 26 million (EUR 5.2 million).

Upgrades will be made to the lighting and irrigation systems, and a summer theater venue will also be established.

The terraces of the Mihai Eminescu Museum and the Mihai Ursachi Cultural Center will be expanded, as will the playground.

The City Hall also plans to refurbish the Obelisk of Lions, one of the park’s landmark monuments, erected under the supervision of Gheorghe Asachi between 1834 and 1841.

The park was established in the first half of the 19th century, starting in 1833-1834, under the rule of Mihail Sturza. It is a popular destination with locals and tourists, and hosts numerous events.

(Photo: Laurentiu Babus | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Environment

Iaşi plans revamp of city’s oldest park

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, has signed the contract for the feasibility study for the works to revamp Copou Garden, the oldest park in the city.

The alleys will be redone, the urban furniture upgraded, the statues restored, and the pavilion reconstructed, among others, in a project estimated to cost RON 26 million (EUR 5.2 million).

Upgrades will be made to the lighting and irrigation systems, and a summer theater venue will also be established.

The terraces of the Mihai Eminescu Museum and the Mihai Ursachi Cultural Center will be expanded, as will the playground.

The City Hall also plans to refurbish the Obelisk of Lions, one of the park’s landmark monuments, erected under the supervision of Gheorghe Asachi between 1834 and 1841.

The park was established in the first half of the 19th century, starting in 1833-1834, under the rule of Mihail Sturza. It is a popular destination with locals and tourists, and hosts numerous events.

(Photo: Laurentiu Babus | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport