Iaşi plans revamp of city’s oldest park

The City Hall of Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, has signed the contract for the feasibility study for the works to revamp Copou Garden, the oldest park in the city.

The alleys will be redone, the urban furniture upgraded, the statues restored, and the pavilion reconstructed, among others, in a project estimated to cost RON 26 million (EUR 5.2 million).

Upgrades will be made to the lighting and irrigation systems, and a summer theater venue will also be established.

The terraces of the Mihai Eminescu Museum and the Mihai Ursachi Cultural Center will be expanded, as will the playground.

The City Hall also plans to refurbish the Obelisk of Lions, one of the park’s landmark monuments, erected under the supervision of Gheorghe Asachi between 1834 and 1841.

The park was established in the first half of the 19th century, starting in 1833-1834, under the rule of Mihail Sturza. It is a popular destination with locals and tourists, and hosts numerous events.

(Photo: Laurentiu Babus | Dreamstime.com)

