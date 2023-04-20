Works at Iasi Regional Hospital will kick off by September, health minister says

Construction works at the Iasi Regional Hospital in eastern Romania will kick off in September at the latest, health minister Alexandru Rafila told Prima News. According to him, this is the most advanced of the three planned regional hospitals.

Minister Rafila also said there are “clear signs” that the regional hospitals of Iasi, Cluj, and Craiova will be built, News.ro reported.

According to Alexandru Rafila, the technical project of the hospital in Iasi is currently completed, and now the process entered the tender stage, which was split in two.

“The work for the development of the respective land and the connection to utilities is already in the public procurement procedure, and the construction of the hospital is the subject of another package, but both packages will be auctioned and will be started this year,” the minister said.

“From our point of view, this will happen in September at the latest, that’s when the actual execution will begin, with the mention that, if there are no appeals, this could be brought forward,” he added.

Asked if the three regional hospitals would be ready in 2027, Alexandru Rafila answered: “I would be very satisfied if we saw at least one fully functional hospital and the other two in the final, advanced phase of execution. The way things are going, I think that the Iasi hospital will be the first completed. If things are very advanced in terms of construction and equipment, I do not doubt that these hospitals will become functional in 2027 or with a small gap of a few months from the originally set date. The important thing is that they are built, equipped and already have a plan regarding the human resource that will work in these hospitals.”

Alexandru Rafila signed last November the design contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, won by an association of companies from Turkey and Romania. At that time, the minister estimated that the new hospital would be able to treat the first patients at the end of 2027.

