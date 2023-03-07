Romania’s Târgu Mureş Emergency County Hospital to modernize with EUR 60 mln investment

The Târgu Mureş Emergency County Hospital has launched an investment project worth over RON 295 million (approximately EUR 60 mln) for the construction of a burn center and the reorganization of the patient flow within the hospital.

The first step in the project was the launch, operated by the Ministry of Health, of a public tender for the construction works for the project, according to a press release from the Târgu Mureş Emergency County Hospital cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The burn center building will have a height of five floors and will include 15 beds, the operating block with 25 operating rooms, the clinical section for anesthesia and intensive care (ICU) with 44 beds, related spaces (sterilization, blood transfusion unit, morgue, training center, technical and administrative spaces), and the relocation of the heliport.

In addition to the construction of the new building, the investment also provides for the construction of a connecting bridge to the hospital buildings and the reorganization of patient flows within the existing sections.

The funding will be provided through a loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as part of the project for reforming and improving the quality and efficiency of the healthcare system.

(Photo source: Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Târgu Mureş on Facebook)