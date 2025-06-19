A week after the outbreak of violence against Romanian immigrants in Northern Ireland and the homes where they live, Minister Emil Hurezeanu said that these are "outrageous." He spoke about the subject after being asked by journalists at the end of a government meeting, according to HotNews.

The Romanian ambassador to London, Laura Popescu, reportedly wanted to visit the city to reassure Romanians frightened by the protests, as the Philippine ambassador to London had done, for example. But she eventually decided not to do so because the local authorities in Ballymena told her that "it wouldn't be the best idea" to go there.

Minister Hurezeanu was asked by journalists whether there are Romanians in Northern Ireland who have requested consular assistance or to be brought to the country.

"There have been these requests; they are centralized at the Romanian Embassy in London, at the consulates general, and they are to be acted upon," the Romanian Foreign Minister also said.

Protests began in Ballymena, a town of about 31,000 people located 40km (25 miles) northwest of the city of Belfast, when two Romanian 14-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com