Hungarian president to make private visit to Romania over Catholic Pentecost

The president of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok, will make a private visit to Romania between June 6–9, during which he will also attend the major Catholic Pentecost pilgrimage at Șumuleu Ciuc. The visit will take the official across regions inhabited mainly by the ethnic Hungarian minority in Romania but not only.

The visit begins on Friday, June 6, when the Hungarian president will visit the Roman Catholic Theological High School "Saint Elizabeth" in the locality of Lunca de Sus, Harghita County, according to Agerpres. After that, he will go to the parish in Ghimeș Făget, Bacău County, where he will have a meeting with the local priest.

On Saturday, June 7, Sulyok will participate in the liturgy and Catholic Pentecost pilgrimage at Șumuleu Ciuc, and on Monday he will go to Cașin Pass, where he will attend the consecration of a cross in memory of Székely heroes. On the same day, he will attend the Pentecost service at the fortified Roman Catholic church in Sânzieni, Covasna County.

The president of Hungary will end his private visit in Ilieni, Covasna County, where he will visit the Christian Foundation for Youth and Diaconia Center, the same source reported.

There is a tradition for the president of Hungary to participate, as a pilgrim, in the major Catholic Pentecost procession at Șumuleu Ciuc.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dr. Sulyok Tamás on Facebook)