Hunedoara energy complex may get state aid to close mines

State-owned power producer Complexul Energetic Hunedoara may get a state aid worth RON 184.3 million (EUR 39.5 million) this year to close the Lonea and Lupeni coal mines, which are uncompetitive.

The state aid will come from the state budget, via the Energy Ministry, which controls the power producer.

The exploitation of the two mines will close at the end of this year. The Lonea mine will be closed by end-2020 while the Lupeni unit will be closed by end-2021. The two mines are among the oldest coal mines in the Valea Jiului mining area.

Complexul Energetic Hunedoara includes two power plants and four coal mines.

