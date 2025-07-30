Western Romania: Hunedoara, Arad counties to invest RON 200 mln in tourist infrastructure

Local authorities in Hunedoara announced investments worth RON 200 million for the King’s Road, which connects the spa resort Vața de Jos, in Hunedoara County, and the Royal Castle at Săvârșin.

The road was built in the post-war period by order of King Michael I of Romania and was paved with cobblestone. Now, the authorities have a plan to highlight it, considering its historical significance, as well as the fact that the road greatly shortens the access between Săvârșin and the Vața de Jos resort.

According to an estimated budget, the value of the investment amounts to over RON 135 million, and the duration of the works has been estimated at 36 months. The president of the Hunedoara County Council, Laurențiu Nistor, stated that after the completion of the documentation for this investment objective, a partnership agreement will be concluded with Arad County, and the necessary funds to be accessed through the Regional West Program 2021-2027.

Another road, the 17-km-long Orăștie-Costești county road, will provide direct access to the Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa in the Orăștie Mountains and to the Costești and Blidaru fortresses, according to G4Media.

The value of the investment project amounts to over RON 68 million, of which the Hunedoara County Council will bear a co-financing share of 2%. Last year, the Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia in the Orăștie Mountains was visited by over 67,000 tourists.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flaviu Boerescu | Dreamstime.com)