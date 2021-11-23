Former football player nominated RO minister of economy

Formerly a professional footballer who served for several teams at home and abroad, Marius Humelnicu (44) was nominated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the post of minister of economy in the new Government of Nicolae Ciuca, G4media.ro reported.

An engineer by education, he attended a couple of masters programs in his home town Galati and in Iasi.

The Social Democrats appointed him to lead local bureaus of state agencies such as the Sports Directorate and the Agency of the Romanian Road Authority.

After serving as City Manager of Galati municipality (2016-2019) and state secretary in the ministry of transport (2019), Humelnicu was elected in 2020 as a member of the Senate on the list of Social Democrats.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

