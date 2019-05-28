Romania Insider
Romanian entrepreneurs set up equity crowdfunding platform
28 May 2019
Human Finance, a digital finance platform that helps entrepreneurs better prepare their startups and introduce them to potential investors, offering at the same time guidance and various applications, has exceeded the threshold of 1,000 members six months from its launch.

The platform, set up by Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, two former directors of Banca Transilvania, and entrepreneur Iulian Padurariu, facilitates investments that can reach up to EUR 100,000 for each project, Ziarul Financiar reported. They offer a so-called Equity Crowdfunding platform, which is an alternative to attracting capital for financially sophisticated entrepreneurs, who also demonstrate principles of ethics and transparency.

In essence, Equity Crowdfunding investors receive shares in the financed projects, which must observe strict financial discipline and transparency to succeed in the next stage of scaling achieved by more substantial funding. Investments of at least EUR 2,500 will be accepted, to keep the number of investors under 150, a limit under which no prospect or approval from the financial market’s supervisory body ASF is needed.

“We will not really manage these projects in the true sense of the word, but we will help micro-investors get involved into these startups in such a way as to give people, who are willing to risk a certain amount of money, the chance to invest in startups that can either shine or fail,” explained Ionut Patrahau.

Get in Touch with Us