Events

How to Web 2026 to bring OpenAI, Meta, Google and Stripe leaders to Bucharest in October

18 June 2026

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More than 3,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and technology professionals from over 40 countries are expected to attend this year's How to Web Conference in Bucharest. The October event will bring together speakers from some of the world's leading technology companies, including OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Stripe.

How to Web Conference, Eastern Europe's leading startup and technology event, will take place on October 6-8 and will focus on the theme "What will you build when you can build anything?”

The organizers said the 2026 edition will explore the impact of artificial intelligence on product development, Europe's role in the next wave of technological innovation, and strategies for building globally competitive companies.

More than 20 speakers have already been confirmed, including leaders and experts from companies such as OpenAI, Meta, Google, Showpad, BCR, and Stripe, alongside investors and operators from some of Europe’s most active investment funds, including Atomico, Eurazeo, Credo Ventures, and Dawn Capital.

The lineup features names such as Nesrine Changuel, Product Leader and Author of Product Delight; Teodora Musatoiu, Leading the Builder ADM Team at OpenAI; Avinav Pashine, Product Lead at META AI; Raluca Ragab, Partner Growth at Eurazeo; Alexandre Dewez, Partner at 20VC; Dave Harland, Copywriter and Founder of Copy Or Die; Ondřej Bartoš, General Partner at Credo Ventures; Aleodor Tabarcea, Engineering Manager at Stripe; Karol Szubstarski, Partner at OTB Ventures; and Julius de Gruyter, Investor at Cherry Ventures.

The conference is expected to attract more than 500 startup founders, 250 investors, and over 150 speakers. Organizers also plan more than 50 events around the conference, alongside networking opportunities, startup competitions, fundraising programs, and investor meetings.

The agenda will be structured around three main stages focused on company building and growth, startups and venture capital, and specialized discussions on key technology topics.

The event will begin on October 6 with satellite events across Bucharest, including the Investors Summit, while the main conference will take place on October 7 and 8 at Face Convention Center. 

Tickets for How to Web Conference 2026 are available on the event website, and the next price increase will take place on June 19. Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Events

How to Web 2026 to bring OpenAI, Meta, Google and Stripe leaders to Bucharest in October

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 3,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and technology professionals from over 40 countries are expected to attend this year's How to Web Conference in Bucharest. The October event will bring together speakers from some of the world's leading technology companies, including OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Stripe.

How to Web Conference, Eastern Europe's leading startup and technology event, will take place on October 6-8 and will focus on the theme "What will you build when you can build anything?”

The organizers said the 2026 edition will explore the impact of artificial intelligence on product development, Europe's role in the next wave of technological innovation, and strategies for building globally competitive companies.

More than 20 speakers have already been confirmed, including leaders and experts from companies such as OpenAI, Meta, Google, Showpad, BCR, and Stripe, alongside investors and operators from some of Europe’s most active investment funds, including Atomico, Eurazeo, Credo Ventures, and Dawn Capital.

The lineup features names such as Nesrine Changuel, Product Leader and Author of Product Delight; Teodora Musatoiu, Leading the Builder ADM Team at OpenAI; Avinav Pashine, Product Lead at META AI; Raluca Ragab, Partner Growth at Eurazeo; Alexandre Dewez, Partner at 20VC; Dave Harland, Copywriter and Founder of Copy Or Die; Ondřej Bartoš, General Partner at Credo Ventures; Aleodor Tabarcea, Engineering Manager at Stripe; Karol Szubstarski, Partner at OTB Ventures; and Julius de Gruyter, Investor at Cherry Ventures.

The conference is expected to attract more than 500 startup founders, 250 investors, and over 150 speakers. Organizers also plan more than 50 events around the conference, alongside networking opportunities, startup competitions, fundraising programs, and investor meetings.

The agenda will be structured around three main stages focused on company building and growth, startups and venture capital, and specialized discussions on key technology topics.

The event will begin on October 6 with satellite events across Bucharest, including the Investors Summit, while the main conference will take place on October 7 and 8 at Face Convention Center. 

Tickets for How to Web Conference 2026 are available on the event website, and the next price increase will take place on June 19. Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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