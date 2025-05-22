How to grow your money safely: Smart strategies for savvy investors

Partner Content

In today’s unpredictable financial world, growing your money safely is a priority for many investors. Achieving the right balance between protecting your capital and pursuing attractive returns can seem challenging, but certain investment strategies make it possible to achieve both.

One practical approach is investing in products that offer capital protection and growth potential. Take BRD Asigurări de Viață’s LongVITA Invest as an example. This innovative product ensures access to structured products that offers capital guaranteed and possibility to receive guaranteed and conditional coupons, under specific conditions.

Moreover, choosing investments linked to diversified portfolios helps minimize risk while enhancing growth opportunities. LongVITA Invest includes, as an investment option, the Allegro structured note, tied to the Allegro Transatlantic Fund - a carefully diversified collection of major US and European companies. Regular rebalancing of the fund ensures it adapts efficiently to changing market conditions, increasing the likelihood of capturing positive market returns. Suppose the Allegro fund maintains or exceeds its initial value at maturity after five years. In that case, investors gain the maximum payoff, both guaranteed and conditional coupons.

Another essential strategy for secure investing is flexibility. Financial needs and market dynamics change, so having the option to adjust your investment strategy or access your funds after a specific period is crucial. LongVITA Invest, for instance, allows investors to make adjustments or withdraw funds after just six months, providing necessary flexibility without sacrificing long-term objectives.

Tax efficiency is another critical factor for maximizing your returns. Many investors overlook how significantly taxes can impact investment outcomes. Products like LongVITA Invest offer tax advantages, exempting investment gains from income tax and protecting beneficiaries from inheritance tax. This means your hard-earned money can grow more effectively, preserving wealth for you and your family.

Lastly, consider financial products that also offer protection beyond simple capital growth. A life insurance component can add tremendous value by ensuring your family’s financial stability even in the worst-case scenario. For example, LongVITA Invest provides guaranteed life insurance coverage, ensuring that, should the unexpected happen, your beneficiaries receive at least the amount you've invested.

Investing in LongVITA Invest is straightforward. Interested individuals can subscribe during the Allegro structured note campaign period, open until June 13, 2025, by investing a minimum premium of RON 25,000 (approximately EUR 5,000). After the initial investment, additional contributions can be made to either future structured notes or mutual funds within the same policy, allowing investors to build and diversify their portfolios effortlessly.

By prioritizing investments that combine capital protection, diversification, flexibility, tax efficiency, and additional protective features, you can confidently grow your wealth and secure your financial future.

This article is meant for informational purposes and does not actually constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to read all relevant documentation and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.

*This is native content supported by BRD Asigurări de Viață.