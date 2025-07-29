Western Romania: House destined for former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu up for sale

The Neuman House, a protocol residence for former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu situated in the city of Arad, in western Romania, is up for sale for EUR 2.4 million, according to an online listing by an international agency specializing in luxury property brokerage cited by Agerpres.

The building belonged to the noble Neuman family and was built in 1925–1926. The property, located in the ultra-central area of Arad, near the Administrative Palace, has 30 rooms, a built area of 3,275 square meters, and an adjoining land plot of 1,987 square meters.

According to a description by the Arad County Library on its website, the history of the emblematic building begins with the Jewish Neuman family, who settled in Arad in the mid-19th century, originally from Košice in Slovakia.

"The arrival of the three brothers, Adolf, Dániel, and Samu, in Arad marked the beginning of the development of the light industry in the city on the Mureș. [...] For their merits in the industrial development of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, in 1884, Emperor Franz Joseph, who had previously visited the spirits and yeast factory, ennobled the Neuman family with the title Baron of Végvár, making them one of the 27 Jewish families in the empire to receive such a title," the institution states.

The building’s history notes that members of the Neuman family began emigrating to the US in 1938, “anticipating the hard times to come for Jews in other parts of Europe as well, not just in Nazi Germany.” The last to remain was Adolf’s nephew, Francisc Neuman, who was the final resident of the house on Horia Street No. 6.

“The building is not fully renovated, but it is well maintained, and investments have been made to ensure its safety. It is a property of exceptional value, suitable for investment. Discussions remain open, and there were several talks with businesspeople interested in investing in this space with great historical significance for Arad,” said Cristian Șoaită, who is handling the sale.

According to the sale listing, “the location of the building is ideal for a hotel,” and “the generous inner courtyard can be transformed into a summer garden.” The building has an integral remodeling project for its conversion into a hotel with 23 rooms, four apartments, a restaurant, and a spa, according to the listing information.

The property was previously listed for sale in 2019 for EUR 2.7 million, higher than the current asking price.

(Photo source: bibliotecaarad.ro)