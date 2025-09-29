Hotel fire claims the lives of two foreign workers in Romania’s Prahova County

A fire broke out at a hotel in Tătărani, Prahova County, on Monday, September 29, claiming the lives of two foreign workers. The hotel had been closed by safety inspectors precisely because it did not meet fire safety conditions, and the workers were there to bring the building up to code.

Once sparked, the fire quickly spread over an area of approximately 500 square meters. Military firefighters, however, quickly contained it.

Before it was extinguished, however, the fire claimed the lives of two people, both of them young Nepalese citizens, aged 21 and 24. The two women were reportedly in the attic when the hotel was engulfed by flames, according to sources cited by Digi24.

According to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, or IGSU, the hotel had been closed due to irregularities regarding fire safety. Specifically, the hotel lacked fire-fighting installations (internal and external hydrants), detection, and lighting systems. The company managing the hotel was fined RON 100,000 for the same irregularities.

Last month, the hotel operator requested the lifting of the seal placed by safety inspectors on the building to allow for works to remedy the irregularities, hence the presence of the foreign workers at the hotel.

Aside from the two victims found in the attic, three other people in the hotel managed to get out safely.

(Photo source: IGSU on Facebook)