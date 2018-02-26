Hotel in downtown Bucharest rebrands as Mercure

The owners of the former Royal hotel in Bucharest’s Unirii area have modernized it and affiliated it to the Mercure brand, operated by French group Accor.

The Romanian investors who own the hotel have put it for sale again, this time at a price of EUR 14 million, after they failed to sell it for EUR 17 million five years ago, local Profit.ro reported. The hotel’s modernizing and rebranding process ended in the second half of 2017.

The Mercure Bucharest Unirii hotel has 97 rooms and apartments. This is the second Mercure hotel in Bucharest. Accor plans to reach a network of 8 to 10 hotels under this brand in Romania, in Bucharest and Brasov, Sibiu, Sighisoara, Timisoara, and Cluj-Napoca.

[email protected]

(photo source: Booking.com)