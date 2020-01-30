Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 08:07
Business
Regional investment fund Horizon returns as shareholder in Romanian-Moldovan winemaker Purcari
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Horizon Capital, a leading private equity firm in the region, announced on January 29 that its USD 200 million Emerging Europe Growth Fund III (EEGF III) has bought a 6.8% stake in Romanian-Moldovan wine producer Purcari, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The fund paid USD 7.0 million for the stake. Horizon Capital became the majority shareholder of Purcari Wineries in 2010, when it took over 64% of the companys’ shares through Emerging Europe Growth Fund II.

The fund sold a significant part of its stake in the company’s initial public offering (IPO), in February 2018, and the remaining shares in October 2019, through another transaction on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We were delighted to earn circa 3.3 times the investment made. However, with an additional 3-5 year time horizon, we believe that Purcari has significant further upside potential, hence, when the opportunity arose, we moved swiftly to seize it,” said Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital.

Purcari founder and CEO Victor Bostan sold Horizon Capital a 5% stake for RON 22 million (about EUR 4.6 mln), and the fund bought the rest of the shares from other investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“I am delighted to see Horizon Capital return as shareholders from their latest fund, EEGF III. I would not have sold such a sizeable stake to any other investor, but having worked with their Partner, Vasile Tofan and the team for nearly a decade now, I recognize their immense contribution to Purcari’s success and look forward to their strong value-add continuing going forward for many years to come,” Victor Bostan said in a press release.

After this transaction, he still owns a 20% stake in Purcari through investment vehicle Amboselt Universal Inc.

Among the company’s significant shareholders are big international investors such as Aberdeen Standard, East Capital, Fiera Capital, Franklin Templeton, IFC and SEB. Purcari’s shares have gained over 40% in the last 12 months. The company is currently valued at close to EUR 100 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 08:07
Business
Regional investment fund Horizon returns as shareholder in Romanian-Moldovan winemaker Purcari
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Horizon Capital, a leading private equity firm in the region, announced on January 29 that its USD 200 million Emerging Europe Growth Fund III (EEGF III) has bought a 6.8% stake in Romanian-Moldovan wine producer Purcari, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The fund paid USD 7.0 million for the stake. Horizon Capital became the majority shareholder of Purcari Wineries in 2010, when it took over 64% of the companys’ shares through Emerging Europe Growth Fund II.

The fund sold a significant part of its stake in the company’s initial public offering (IPO), in February 2018, and the remaining shares in October 2019, through another transaction on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We were delighted to earn circa 3.3 times the investment made. However, with an additional 3-5 year time horizon, we believe that Purcari has significant further upside potential, hence, when the opportunity arose, we moved swiftly to seize it,” said Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital.

Purcari founder and CEO Victor Bostan sold Horizon Capital a 5% stake for RON 22 million (about EUR 4.6 mln), and the fund bought the rest of the shares from other investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“I am delighted to see Horizon Capital return as shareholders from their latest fund, EEGF III. I would not have sold such a sizeable stake to any other investor, but having worked with their Partner, Vasile Tofan and the team for nearly a decade now, I recognize their immense contribution to Purcari’s success and look forward to their strong value-add continuing going forward for many years to come,” Victor Bostan said in a press release.

After this transaction, he still owns a 20% stake in Purcari through investment vehicle Amboselt Universal Inc.

Among the company’s significant shareholders are big international investors such as Aberdeen Standard, East Capital, Fiera Capital, Franklin Templeton, IFC and SEB. Purcari’s shares have gained over 40% in the last 12 months. The company is currently valued at close to EUR 100 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40